Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Three Innovations Made by Young Africans to Fight COVID-19

56 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

As news of the imminent spread of COVID-19 in Africa became a reality, governments introduced strict measures such as lockdowns in order to minimise its reach. But African states are known for their lack of infrastructure and doubts of whether governments would cope came to the fore. At the same time, the continent’s youth saw the gaps and opportunities where they could assist in their communities and beyond. Africa.com’s Crisis Management for African Business leaders, is a series of webinars looking to help navigate and address the challenges brought on by the pandemic on the continent. The topic, Brilliant African Innovations against COVID-19 unearthed solutions created by young people that illustrate the continent’s silver lining in the crisis.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Using Tech to Ensure that African Hotels are Equipped to Compete

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Benefits of having more Local Exchange Points

6 mins ago
1 min read

African Banks Invest in Technology

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Innovations Made by Young Africans to Fight COVID-19

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Using Tech to Ensure that African Hotels are Equipped to Compete

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Benefits of having more Local Exchange Points

6 mins ago
1 min read

African Banks Invest in Technology

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today