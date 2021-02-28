To Help Preserve His Island Paradise, This Musician in Mauritius is Turning Trash into Instruments

Kan Chan Kin is a proud citizen of Mauritius, and he’s on a mission to keep it beautiful. In addition to being an advocate for the environment, he’s a musician, and he’s found an ingenious way to marry these passions for the betterment of his country. With trash being abundant in Africa’s most densely populated country, Kan is working to reduce its presence by upcycling it into musical instruments. Through performing around the island with his upcycled instruments, the former electronic music DJ and producer combines his passion for music, art and the environment by spreading a message that everyday citizens can make a big difference and that no action is too small when it comes to preserving their island paradise.

SOURCE: CNN

