Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

After 5 years of studies, they discovered that the classical photovoltaic sizing calculation system had several inconsistencies that their software aims to correct. Alain Tossa, the technical director of KYA-Energy Group, says “We have noticed three concrete shortcomings. First, the energy balance. In the classical sizing method, there is no certain classification according to the use of energy. These elements have reinforced our analysis that we are now in the process of doing and so all this has enabled us to implement it to design a new method that we call “The KEG method” of sizing which is embedded in KYA SOL DESIGN the 1st African software of size calculations.” With their tests enabling them to better understand how the systems function, they realise that as opposed to storing energy to power equipment i.e. large batteries, the real need is for short-term smoothing storage to regulate the energy supply. Hence reducing costs in terms of investment in solar energy.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Articles
Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme
The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021
Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life
Full Steam Ahead for Ethiopia’s Power Ambitions
A Good Week at the JSE
Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers
Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier
Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template
Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project