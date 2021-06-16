Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Togo’s Used Car Market withstands Shocks brought by Pandemic

6 hours ago 1 min read

Close to 25% of Togo’s maritime economy comes from second-hand goods imported from Europe. 9 out of 10 Lomé residents buy them on the market, from 2 to more 6 times a year. The Covid-19 pandemic has not slowed down this habit at all. “The used car park really is a big business centre and we estimate we have 3,000, sometimes 5,000 people who visit this place every day,” explains Editchao Bawabadi, who runs a used-car park in central Lomé. The success of this second-hand market can essentially be explained by the way Togolese people look out for the best deal. In the first quarter of 2020, the country imported $19 million worth of second-hand vehicles according to the Togolese Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. A trend that continues in mid-2021.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

The Ascent of African Entertainment

6 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Basketball Foundation Rocked by Sex Scandal

6 hours ago
1 min read

Revolutionising Last Mile Delivery in Ethiopia

6 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon Sees Blood Stocks Decline

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Virulent Second Wave of Covid-19 Hits Kampala

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s 10-year Agriculture Growth Strategy

6 hours ago
1 min read

G7 Refocuses its Commitment to African Economies

6 hours ago
1 min read

Young Nigerians See their Prospects Rapidly Diminish

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia’s Founding Father Kenneth Kaunda is in a “Serious but Stable Condition”

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here