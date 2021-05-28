Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tone Deaf Gesture Leaves Zimbabweans Angry

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Zimbabwean government unveiled a statue of the liberation heroine and anti-colonialism figurehead Mbuya Nehanda in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday amid controversy about its priorities while the economy and health system collapse. Critics attacked the government’s decision to spend an unknown amount of money on the statue, which had to be remade after the original sculpture was rejected for not looking enough like the figurehead of the first Chimurenga, or uprising.  Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, known as Mbuya – “grandmother” in the Shona language – was a spiritual leader of the Shona people who led a revolt against the 19th-century colonisation of Zimbabwe by Cecil Rhodes and his allies. She is widely commemorated in Zimbabwe, in street names and on buildings, and her legacy is linked to the notion of resistance that ignited the guerrilla war – known as the second Chimurenga – that began in 1972.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

More Countries are Now Decriminalizing the Use of Marijuana in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

One of Burkina Faso’s Richest Men Denies Trafficking Cigarettes across West Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

There’s a New Leader in Charge of Mali

2 hours ago
1 min read

Goma on Tenterhooks

2 hours ago
1 min read

Scores Still Missing after Tragic Boat Ride in Nigeria

2 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda Gets the Apology it’s been Longing For

2 hours ago
1 min read

Connecting Professional Africans Together

2 days ago
1 min read

Introspection Can Solve Zimbabwe’s Electricity Woes

2 days ago
1 min read

The Tragedy Burkina Faso Doesn’t Want the World to See

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here