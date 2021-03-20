Top 10 Universities in Africa

Established in 1948, the University of Ibadan (UI), is the first university founded in Nigeria. It is a comprehensive citadel of learning with academic programmes in sixteen Faculties. UI is well acknowledged within and outside the country as one of the largest in Africa and the flagship of Postgraduate Education in Nigeria. The Postgraduate School enrollment takes about 50% of the entire student enrollment. University of Ibadan produces an average of 3,000 Masters & 250 Ph.Ds every year.

Through its alumni and alumnae, the University of Ibadan has, in the past six decades contributed significantly to the political, industrial, economic and cultural development of Nigeria.

UI graduates, staff and students are making great impact on the world through new discoveries, innovations and inventions in science, medicine, agriculture, business and technology.

Popularly known as Unibadan or UI, it is located five miles (8 kilometres) from the centre of the major city of Ibadan in Western Nigeria.