Trade Agreements in Africa Need to be Revised if the AfCFTA is to become a Success

The man charged with implementing Africa’s historic free trade agreement has rallied against the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying it needs to refine its rules to make it possible for Africa and the developing world to industrialise. “We have a consistent demand. Give us the policy space for industrial development, the policy space that we require for us to develop. Some of the rules need to be changed, they must be reformed,” said Wamkele Mene, the South African chosen as the inaugural secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Like this: Like Loading...