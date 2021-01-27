Africa.com

Tragedy on Cameroon’s Roads

4 mins ago

At least 53 people died of burns when a passenger bus collided with a truck carrying adulterated fuel in western Cameroon on Wednesday. The collision led to the two vehicles going up in flames, governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine said. Awa Fonka Augustine added that this could “be due to fog” and that the van had “a braking defect”, according to initial findings. The 70-seater bus hit the oncoming van around 3:30 a.m. local time at the Dschang Cliff, an area known to be dangerous for drivers because of its many hills and gullies.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

