Trapped after Dream Holiday to Marrakech

The Moroccan tourist city of Marrakech has almost become an empty city as the numbers of tourists go down following closure of borders over COVID-19 fears.But this means those already in the country cannot go back home. The north African nation on Monday announced drastic new measures to battle the spread of the coronavirus. Cafes, restaurants, cinemas and places of worship have been closed until further notice. Prayers will resume when officials give the green light according to a press release by a religious -backed organization. On Sunday, it also suspended international flights until further notice, but special planes were allowed to repatriate European tourists stranded in the kingdom. Many tourists are still stuck in a country that welcomed 13 million visitors in 2019.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

