Trepidation as South African Schools Reopen

Share it!

0 Shares

As they walked into school, learners had their temperatures checked, and had to fill in forms, and were issued with masks. Most schools got off to a successful start this morning, with elaborate procedures in place to ensure social distancing and forms being filled to acknowledge procedures were in place. Learners also found out as they entered the classrooms that the desks were also set apart to observe social distancing. Following last week’s confusion and the general unpreparedness of some provinces to reopen schools, the Department of Basic Education said on Sunday that the vast majority of South Africa’s schools will reopen on Monday 8 June. According to the Department of Basic Education, the readiness of SA schools to reopen has significantly shifted, except for 5% (575) of the country’s public schools that will remain closed amid challenges with delivering water, and sanitation facilities and personal protective equipment.

SOURCE: THE CITIZEN

Share it!

0 Shares