Sat. Aug 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

TripAdvisor’s ‘Best Hotels in Africa’ List

54 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Taking the top spot is Constance Prince Maurice in Pointe de Flacq. The hotel in Mauritius is famed for its stunning architectural design, luxurious views and accommodation. The runner up is LUX* Belle Mare in Mauritius. LUX* Belle Mare is nestled on the wild east coast of Mauritius, offering glimmering lagoon and sugar-white sand beach and exquisitely designed villas. The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks in Durban took third position, with 86 rooms, Oyster Box is considered a national treasure with its views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga lighthouse. Other top hotels featured on the list include Breezes Beach Club Spa in Zanzibar, The Residence Zanzibar, Ocean Village Club and Fairmont Mara Safari Club in Kenya and Constance Lemuria in Seychelles.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

4 mins ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

7 mins ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

10 mins ago
1 min read

‘Black is King’ References Various African Traditions through Fashion

21 mins ago
1 min read

Afua Hirsch on Exploring African Culture beyond the Western Gaze

31 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

16 hours ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

16 hours ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

TripAdvisor’s ‘Best Hotels in Africa’ List

55 seconds ago
1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

4 mins ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

7 mins ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today