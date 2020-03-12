Thu. Mar 12th, 2020

Trouble in Africa’s Highest Body

The Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during a briefing to the press, during the visit of the President of the European Commission in Addis Ababa, on December 7, 2019. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

African Union staff have accused their boss of corruption, cronyism and a total collapse of leadership. They say that AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is involved in a “mafia-style” cartel that operates with impunity at the highest levels of the institution. The allegations were made in an interoffice memorandum that was leaked by multiple sources to the Mail & Guardian. The memorandum, dated March 6 2020, was addressed to Chairperson Faki, and signed by Sabelo Mbokazi, the head of the AU Staff Association, on behalf of the association. The memo was written in the wake of an extraordinary meeting of the AU Staff Association, which was held on February 28. The meeting was called to discuss long-running grievances about the working conditions of staff at the AU Commission, which functions as a secretariat for the continental body. In particular, staff raised concerns about the fact that senior appointments are routinely made without following due process.

SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN AFRICA

