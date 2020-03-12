Thu. Mar 12th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Trouble is Brewing in Guinea Bissau

7 mins ago 1 min read

For a day recently, the small West African country of Guinea-Bissau had two presidents and two prime ministers, until one of the presidents stepped down citing death threats. The National Election Commission has repeatedly confirmed that Mr Embaló won the polls with 54% of the vote, and at least one minister in his government has publicly accused their opponents of bribing a Supreme Court judge to rule in PAIGC’s favour and stall the confirmation of Mr Embaló’s win. Both sides say they have proof, but in the vacuum of that proof, residents’ social media feeds are flooded with false news reports of weapons seizures at a political party’s headquarters and politicians hiding out at foreign embassies – events that never happened. To add to the confusion, Guinea-Bissau has for many years been used as a staging post in the trafficking of cocaine from Latin America to Europe. The PAIGC’s Aristides Gomes, who still says he is the rightful prime minister, has claimed that narco-trafficking is the main factor behind the current political instability.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Plan to Help African Women Reach the Top

2 mins ago
1 min read

Does Lesotho’s Constitution Protect the PM?

3 mins ago
1 min read

Using Robust Data from Africa to Advance Global Healthcare Discoveries

4 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Plan to Help African Women Reach the Top

2 mins ago
1 min read

Does Lesotho’s Constitution Protect the PM?

3 mins ago
1 min read

Using Robust Data from Africa to Advance Global Healthcare Discoveries

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in Guinea Bissau

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today