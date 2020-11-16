Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

5 mins ago 1 min read

The leader of the Western Sahara’s independence movement has vowed to end a 29-year-old ceasefire with Morocco, citing recent Moroccan border operations as a provocation. Brahim Ghali, leader of the independentist Polisario Front, announced the group will no longer abide by the commitment of the decades-long truce in the area. Morocco, which says it continues to support the ceasefire, announced last week that it would resume military operations in the El Guergarat crossing, a buffer zone between the territory claimed by the state of Morocco and the self-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. By launching the operation, Morocco “seriously undermined not only the ceasefire and related military agreements but also any chances of achieving a peaceful and lasting solution to the decolonization question of the Western Sahara,” Ghali said in a letter to the UN. The Western Sahara is a long-disputed territory to the southwest of Morocco controlled mostly by the Moroccan state, which occupies about 75% of the territory, according to the CIA World Factbook.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

7 mins ago
1 min read

Vulnerable Women are being Preyed on in Nairobi

11 mins ago
1 min read

What is Behind the Neuropsychiatric Genetics of African Populations-Psychosis Project?

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Situation in Addis is Making its Neighbours Nervous

15 mins ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Governance in Africa Is In

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Famous Prophet is On the Run

19 mins ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

5 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: