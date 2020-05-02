Africa.com

Try these Budget Friendly Excursions When the African Skies Open

At the confluence of the Blyde River and the Treur River in the South African region of Mpumulanga, thousands of years of water erosion have created a unique and otherworldly geological feature known as Bourkes’ Luck Potholes. The Kakum National Park is made up of mostly undisturbed virgin rainforest and is one of the famous national parks in Ghana. The Canopy Walkway suspended 30 meters above the ground provides treetop views of the forest. The Skeleton Coast runs from northern Namibia into Angola and is littered with shipwrecks due to the tempestuous seas. It’s a unique safari experience where you will find yourself airborne a few thousand feet above the coast in a light aircraft, looking down over shipwrecks and desert-dwelling animals such as black rhino and elephant.

