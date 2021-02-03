Africa.com

Tshimologong Precinct Calls For Promising Graduate Software Testers As It Launches New Learnership Programme

Programme seeks graduates with a basic knowledge of software development and boundless curiosity for exploring new apps

Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, is calling for inquisitive graduates who enjoy exploring apps, understand basic software development and figuring out how it all works, to be part of its newly launched Software Tester Learnership Programme with the support of the Department of e-Gov and application testing specialists, IT Ecology.

The programme aims to address the increasing need for quality software testers in the country, a gap only exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Software testing is a process to evaluate the functionality of a software application and whether it meets the specified requirements. It is an opportunity to identify defects and to ensure that those are fixed so that the final software handed over the customer is of high quality. This process ensures that the software does not fail after going live that not only results in embarrassing failure but also consequential financial losses to the customer.

“Tshimologong, e-Gov and IT Ecology are committed to growing tech skills in South Africa through these skills development programmes. We are fighting to inshore jobs so that we can create employment locally and grow our economy”, says Lesley Donna Williams, CEO of Tshimologong.

Commencing on 1 March 2021 and running for eight months on a full-time basis, the programme will cover Python basics followed by learning testing fundamentals and theory. Interns will learn how testing has evolved from supporting traditional waterfall approach, to Agile and now Dev-Ops. Lastly, interns will do their practical work using industry-leading tools to do performance testing as well as automate functional testing. Candidates are invited to email a CV and a letter of motivation to internship@tshimologong.joburg by18 February 2021. 

