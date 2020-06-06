Africa.com

Tunisia is the Place to Go Post Covid

American business magazine Forbes has announced a list of seven countries that have the potential to become top travel destinations post-Covid-19 and Tunisia has made the cut. Tunisia, like many nations, has announced plans to reopen its borders by the end of June. Forbes wrote that Tunisia’s pristine beaches, ancient ruins and Maghrebi cuisine position the North African country to be a serious contender in the resurgence in the tourism industry on the continent once the pandemic has been contained. The Tunisian Ministry of Tourism last week issued directives for a health protocol to be followed by hotels and tourist sites as the country prepares for the reopening of its second-largest sector, reported French-language online newspaper La Presse.

