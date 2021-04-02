Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tunisia Will Not Accept Italy’s Waste

5 hours ago 1 min read

At a time when 600 containers of hazardous and toxic waste destined for Tunisia have been blocked by the Italian customs authorities, civil society activists from the port city of Sousse gathered on Thursday, to rally in front of the Italian Embassy in Tunis. The demonstration was organized to demand the repatriation to Italy of 282 containers of Italian waste still blocked at the port of Sousse. The activists protested by carrying garbage bags loaded with bouquets of flowers and chanted slogans such as “Tunisia is not the trash of Italy”. The activists also held up signs in Italian and criticized the negligence of the authorities in both countries and the corruption that is rampant in this area. Two demonstrations were held in March over the issue. The scandal led to the prosecution of the port’s head of customs and the resignation of the country’s environment minister. Eight people are in prison over the matter. During the summer of 2020, customs had discovered these household waste whose export is prohibited under Tunisian law – presented administratively by the importing company as ‘harmless’ plastic waste.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Madagascar Remembers its Former President

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Doctors Hopeful for New Covid-19 Reaction

5 hours ago
1 min read

What will Mozambique’s Neighbours Do?

5 hours ago
1 min read

Paying for Germany’s Dark Past with Namibia

5 hours ago
1 min read

Teaching Kids How to Navigate through a Pandemic, Insurgency and Adolescence

5 hours ago
1 min read

Officials Consider Building a Plan B after Suez Blockade

5 hours ago
1 min read

Pfizer Passes the Test for Potency

5 hours ago
1 min read

Esteemed Kenyan Authour Makes History

2 days ago
1 min read

A Critical Wetland in the Heart of Tunis Threatened by Overexpansion

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tunisia Will Not Accept Italy’s Waste

5 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar Remembers its Former President

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Doctors Hopeful for New Covid-19 Reaction

5 hours ago
1 min read

What will Mozambique’s Neighbours Do?

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: