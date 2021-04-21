Africa.com

Twice As Nice For Elle B

1 min ago 3 min read

Elle B’s new, double single releases on Friday, 23 April 2021, boasting two offerings – Ride and You Got Me featuring Gaba Cannal. 

The L.A.-born singer has come full circle with her latest offering titled, Ride and has teamed up with South African music producer and DJ, Gaba Cannal on a  second track called, You Got Me. The two Amapiano tracks are uptempo and feel good, and are a must-have for your dance or gym playlists. Elle B talks about Ride: 

Ride is an RnB/Pop song with Amapiano production. Amapiano has this  laid back soulful vibe but with this intense groovy bass-line. It’s the perfect  sound for me to sing with a soft tone that builds into something more  passionate. Like that ride of life with your partner. The best times are  carefree, but sometimes you have to activate that ‘ride-or-die’ type loyalty.” 

The mezzo-soprano vocalist describes her current music sound as “Carefree RnB”  and says that, “…[she] thinks [that] the Amapiano sound, and African Electronic  Music, in general, are perfect for [her] Carefree RnB style, which is all about feeling  good. It’s pop, electronic, and has cool dances that make you enjoy it more.” 

Elle B’s second track You Got Me is a one-of-a-kind collaboration featuring SAMA  award nominee, Gaba Cannal, who is known for his soulful house take on  Amapiano. Elle B says that:

“This song is pure magic and I didn’t want to wait to release it. I wasn’t sure  what to expect with our collaboration, but I was really into Gaba’s soulful  approach. When he sent me the mix, I was blown away and convinced that  this is something my people back home in the States will really connect with  too. Released together with Ride, it really makes clear what the Carefree  RnB sound is. I’m excited about future collaborations with him.”  

When asked about his take on this collaboration, Gaba Cannal shared that:  

“It feels so good to be working on an Amapiano tune with one of the best  female vocalists. It’s been a challenging but enjoyable process being able to  fuse Amapiano with a bit of RnB. It just shows how the sound is growing and  crossing outside the borders. I’m honoured to be part of the project. It’s been  a wish for me to explore and fuse the Amapiano sound with some RnB and  this has been a great combination.”  

Ride and You Got Me featuring Gaba Cannal will be available for download and streaming on all major digital music stores. 

