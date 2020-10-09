Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Ugandan police are investigating the hacking of a firm that processes mobile money transactions for two telecoms firms, including a unit of South Africa’s MTN group. Mobile money is a cellphone-enabled service that allows subscribers to transfer and receive money and pay for such things as utilities bills, food orders and cab rides. The platform has developed rapidly in Africa. In Uganda, a total of $20 billion worth of transactions passed through the mobile money system in 2019, according to the central bank. Pegasus Technologies Ltd, whose network was hacked, processes mobile money transactions between MTN Uganda, the east African country’s largest telecom operator, and Airtel, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

SOURCE: REUTERS

More Articles

1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

7 mins ago
1 min read

Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

12 mins ago
1 min read

Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry

19 mins ago
1 min read

World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

36 mins ago
1 min read

African States Bemoan a Biased Rating System

40 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s New Tycoons are Younger, Not Afraid to Collaborate and Disrupt Existing Systems

45 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister Makes it to the WTO Final Two Spot

53 mins ago
1 min read

A Focus on the Middle Class in Luanda

1 day ago
1 min read

The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

2 mins ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

7 mins ago
1 min read

Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

12 mins ago
1 min read

Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today