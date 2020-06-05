Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

Share it!

0 Shares

Ugandan startup Eversend, a digital-only finance platform providing cross-border money transfers among other services, has secured $706,000 in investment through a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign. Founded in 2017, Eversend also provides multi-currency wallets and currency exchange, and plans to offer personal loans, savings, group savings, merchant payments and investments in the future. Available on Android and iOS, the startup has over 40,000 registered users and is growing at around 30 per cent month-on-month. The startup has acquired a money lending license in Uganda, and taken part in programmes such as the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, the Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, and the Ecobank Fintech Challenge. In November 2019, competing against 1,700 companies, it was named winner of the Helsinki-based Slush startup competition.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share it!

0 Shares