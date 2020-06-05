Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Ugandan startup Eversend, a digital-only finance platform providing cross-border money transfers among other services, has secured $706,000 in investment through a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign. Founded in 2017, Eversend also provides multi-currency wallets and currency exchange, and plans to offer personal loans, savings, group savings, merchant payments and investments in the future. Available on Android and iOS, the startup has over 40,000 registered users and is growing at around 30 per cent month-on-month. The startup has acquired a money lending license in Uganda, and taken part in programmes such as the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, the Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, and the Ecobank Fintech Challenge. In November 2019, competing against 1,700 companies, it was named winner of the Helsinki-based Slush startup competition.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Farmers and Miners in Ivory Coast Embrace the Use of Drones for Light Work

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Last Two Countries in Economic Chains

17 mins ago
1 min read

Freeing Up Funds for Angola to Tackle Coronavirus

20 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

10 mins ago
1 min read

Farmers and Miners in Ivory Coast Embrace the Use of Drones for Light Work

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Last Two Countries in Economic Chains

17 mins ago
1 min read

Freeing Up Funds for Angola to Tackle Coronavirus

20 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today