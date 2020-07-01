Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ugandans Want Colonial Iconography Removed

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Campaigners have asked Uganda’s parliament to order the removal of monuments to British colonialists and to rename streets commemorating imperial military forces. Uganda gained independence in 1962 after almost 70 years as a British protectorate, and more than 5,000 people have signed a petition to “decolonise and rename” the dozens of statues and street names which remain. Among the disputed statues is one of Lord Fredrick Lugard, a prominent military colonial official in east Africa with a reputation for cruelty. Campaigners want to change the name of King’s African Rifles Drive in Kampala, named after the British unit deployed in the brutal campaign against the Mau Mau uprising in neighbouring Kenya. “[We] strongly believe that the continued public display of colonial iconography which glorifies individuals responsible for the brutalisation, subjugation and humiliation of colonised peoples of Uganda is a slap in the face of many brave people that fought for the political independence of Africa from the 15th century until the late 1960s,” the petition says.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Hyenas and Horses Create a Conservation Problem in Namibia

3 mins ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Scientists are Thinking about the Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Tit for Tat as Gabon Bars European Visitors

14 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hyenas and Horses Create a Conservation Problem in Namibia

3 mins ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Scientists are Thinking about the Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Tit for Tat as Gabon Bars European Visitors

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandans Want Colonial Iconography Removed

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today