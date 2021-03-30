Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

6 hours ago 1 min read

The idea of sitting in an inflated rubber ring and floating reluctantly isn’t new but at the source of the world longest river — the Nile, people are just discovering tubing. Here the leisure sport was introduced by water tourism enthusiast Adam Bafirawala who is also the founder of the activities of Tubing the Nile. “I grew up with that inspiration of being a tour guide. I was studying something quite related to waterborne activities. So, it was in 2015 that I came up with the idea of Tubing the Nile and it is a new activity in Uganda.” The tubes used are locally available from old vehicle tyres and for a single trip one parts with 25 US dollars. The tubes are fastened together to make up a team of ten and the kayaker rows as the lead. They are given safety precautions before setting off. On a weekend, Tubing the Nile can host up to fifty tourists. The sporting hobby is an income generator for Adam and a boost for a country that continues to discover its tourism potential.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

No Home to Go To for Ethiopians Driven Out of Tigray

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Payment Solutions Firm Plans for Regional Expansion

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

6 hours ago
1 min read

eSwatini Clinics Get Much Needed Equipment

6 hours ago
1 min read

An Assessment of South Africa’s Social Grant Programme

6 hours ago
1 min read

Obama’s Granny Passes Away in Kenya

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Ever Given Container Ship has been Dislodged and is Now Floating

6 hours ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

6 hours ago
2 min read

A Terror Attack on a Hotel in Mozambique Leaves South Africa Reeling

6 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Building Blocks Of A Successful Corporate Culture

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Health Business Symposium

3 hours ago
3 min read

Meet the Top 6 African Female Entrepreneurs And Their Businesses

3 hours ago
1 min read

Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) Africa

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: