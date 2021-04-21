Africa.com

Uganda’s Soldiers and Journalists Square Off

5 hours ago 1 min read

Relations between the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces and the media have been strained in recent months, after several journalists were beaten by army troops while trying to cover a demonstration. In hopes of improving matters, top army officers played two friendly football (soccer) matches with members of the media. This was no ordinary match. Guns and boots filled the Phillip Omondi football grounds. Most of the spectators were dressed in army fatigues. The first match between media managers and army generals ended 3-1 in favor of the media. A second match between field reporters and a team of captains, colonels and lieutenants ended with the media side winning again, 3-0.        

SOURCE: VOA

