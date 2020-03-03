Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

UN Envoy to Libya Throws in the Towel

1 min ago 1 min read

The UN envoy for Libya has resigned citing health reasons after nearly three years in the post. Appointed in July 2017, Ghassan Salame had recently been mediating three-tiered talks between Libya’s warring sides on economic, political and military tracks. In a tweet on Monday, Salame cited “this level of stress” as a reason behind his intention to step down as the UN’s envoy for the war-wracked country. “For two years, I tried to re-unite Libyans and restrain foreign interference […] but for health reasons I can no longer continue with this level of stress. Therefore I asked the [UN] secretary-general to relieve me of my duties.” Salame, a former culture minister in his native Lebanon and an international relations professor, had time and again regretted a lack of cooperation on the part of the international community, especially countries that support one or the other of Libya’s warring sides. A UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received Salame’s resignation. “The secretary-general has always had full confidence in Salame’s work and the great efforts he has made to bring peace to Libya,” Dujarric said. “[Guterres] will be discussing with Salame the way to ensure a smooth transition so as not to lose any momentum on the gains that have been made.”

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

