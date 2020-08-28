Fri. Aug 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Thursday, August 27, 2020, by the Board of Governors of the bank. According to the official statement by the AfDB, the globally-renowned development economist and World Food Prize laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize laureate, received a 100% of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank. The election took place on the final day of the 2020 Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group, which was held virtually for the first time in the bank’s history. Bismarck Rewane, a leading economist and CEO of Financial Derivatives, said, “The re-election of Dr. Akin Adesina is an epoch-making event for the African continent. It goes a long way towards erasing the stereotypical image of Africans in general and Nigeria in particular as lacking in the discipline of transparency, accountability and governance. For the institution, the African Development Bank, it provides a major opportunity for it to play a more catalytic role in the development of a continent in dire need of liberation from the pangs of multidimensional poverty, a debt trap and anaemic economic growth.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

8 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year

13 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritian Bank’s New SME Banking Market Gives it an Edge Over the Competition

18 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Marks a Remarkable Moment for African Commercial Diplomacy

20 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in the Caribbean Piques the Interest of Nigeria’s High-net-worth Individuals

27 mins ago
1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who sparked Curiosity in Algeria

23 hours ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

24 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

3 mins ago
1 min read

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

9 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year

13 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritian Bank’s New SME Banking Market Gives it an Edge Over the Competition

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today