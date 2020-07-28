Under 40 CEOs Marks Five Years Of Inspiring Young African Entrepreneurs

Share it!

Under 40 CEOs, Africa’s leading business platform for young business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs, is celebrating five years of impact. Since its launch in 2015, the platform has fostered an active community of young people who are leading the transformation of African economies. It is also nurturing the next generation of trailblazers and change drivers.

Over 100 episodes of media content—featuring inspiring stories of young business leaders from East, West, and South Africa—have been recorded. And several curated events have been organised. These include the Under 40 CEOs Forum, Under 40 CEOs Live, Under 40 CEOs Networking Events, and an International Women’s Day event in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Africa.

Speaking on the anniversary, Familusi Akin Babajide, Executive Director Under 40 CEOs Africa, said: “Five years is a great milestone to recommit to our vision and mission. In these times, especially, young African business leaders have had to show resilience. At the Under 40 CEOs, we will continue the work of supporting these businesses to ensure that they not only survive but thrive.”

Ahead of the milestone celebration in October, the governing body of the Under 40 CEOs is opening up its platforms to several young entrepreneurs and aspiring executives, who possess the entrepreneurial qualities and drive, to spotlight and enable their businesses. It will also reward current members and new ones with premium offerings, as well as funding.

According to Familusi: “555 new annual membership subscriptions—including 5 Platinum memberships, 50 Bronze memberships, and 500 Student memberships—will be offered. All members, old and new, will be given free access to the course ‘Starting a business in Africa.’ The 5-module course is being designed and taught by subject matter experts within our community.”

“Additionally, 50,500 copies of the book ‘Under 40 CEOs: How We Made It In Africa – Volume 1’ will be distributed for free. 5 workstations will be allotted to 5 winning businesses based in Lagos, Nigeria for 12 months. And seed funding to the tune of $1,300 (R22,000/N500,000/GHC7,500/RWFR1.23m) will be given to five winning businesses.”

Over the years, the Under 40 CEOs community has provided mentorship and networking opportunities, unlimited access to funding, as well as growth acceleration for members and programme participants. This year, the platform is pushing its people-centric mission even further. It continues to expand its reach and celebrate more African achievers across the business spectrum, inspiring hope in the continent’s young.

About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs is a community of young business leaders of African descent committed to empowering the next generation of business leaders. Under 40 CEOs on television launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2015 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and South Africa.

Business leaders that have been featured on the show include Adebola Williams of Red Media; Audu Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Tony Usidamen of Uburu Solutions; Bola Ray of EIB Networks; Alex Brahm of SMSGH; Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo whilst discovering inspiring CEOs like Senyo Hosi of Ghana Chambers of Bulk Oil Distributors; Farida Bedwei of Logiciel; Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers; Ran Neu-Ner of The Creative Counsel; and Shukri Toefy of creative advertising agency, Fort amongst others.

With over 100 episodes till date, and serial entrepreneur, Mr FAB, as the host, Under 40 CEOs has since gone on to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa to take action and join in the rebuilding and re-shaping of the African continent. Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 2.2 million viewers every week with a social media following of over 250,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 15.7million.