Wed. Sep 23rd, 2020

Unearthing More Egyptian Treasures

12 hours ago 1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered almost 30 sarcophagi believed to have been buried for around 2,500 years, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The cache of closed coffins was unearthed from a 11-meter-deep (36 feet) burial shaft in Saqqara, a vast necropolis about 32 kilometers south of Cairo. Having announced the discovery of over a dozen sarcophagi at the site earlier this month, the ministry revealed via Facebook on Sunday that it had unearthed a further 14, raising the total number found in the shaft to 27. Despite staying underground for millennia, the coffins have retained some of their original colors. Archaeologists also uncovered a collection of smaller artifacts at the site, according to a ministry statement.

SOURCE: CNN

