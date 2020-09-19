Sat. Sep 19th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

As air travel continues to slowly pick up amid the ongoing pandemic, many airlines are completely reimagining their route networks. For United Airlines, that means announcing seven new long-haul routes, including three new destinations in Africa. United says it’s adding international flights where there’s existing demand, especially tapping into traffic from travelers from the African diaspora visiting their friends and families. Part of that strategy includes launching new nonstop routes to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

11 mins ago
1 min read

Making a Fashion Statement in Congo

16 mins ago
1 min read

Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture

21 mins ago
1 min read

This Free Digital Cookbook Celebrates the Food of the African Diaspora

25 mins ago
1 min read

These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

32 mins ago
1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

60 mins ago
1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

6 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

11 mins ago
1 min read

Making a Fashion Statement in Congo

16 mins ago
1 min read

Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today