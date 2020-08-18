Tue. Aug 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The US government has filed fraud and money laundering charges against those behind an adoption scheme that placed Ugandan children who were not orphans with US families. Two Americans, Margaret Cole and Debra Parris, and a Ugandan lawyer, Dorah Mirembe, are accused of conspiring to corruptly procure the children and transfer them to American adoptive parents, making hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process. The Ugandan children were allegedly removed from their families with a promise that they would be enrolled in special education programs in the United States. Instead they were presented to courts as orphans for adoption by Americans. The US Treasury has imposed economic sanctions on the Ugandan lawyer, her husband and two Ugandan judges, who allegedly took bribes to sign off on the adoption cases. Mirembe’s law firm is accused of manipulating the parents of “vulnerable families” in the Ugandan countryside to give up their children, claiming the children would be moved to Kamapala to be educated by missionaries, according to the allegations.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

2 mins ago
1 min read

Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US

1 day ago
1 min read

Farm Fresh Produce on An App

1 day ago
1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi

1 day ago
1 min read

A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

A Series of Mishaps in Clearing Mauritian Waters

1 day ago
1 min read

What to Do with the Nairobi National Park

1 day ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Shaken After Deadly Weekend Blast

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

2 mins ago
1 min read

US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book

5 mins ago
2 min read

Shaping a New Food System with Hydroponics

3 hours ago
3 min read

National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today