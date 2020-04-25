V&A Waterfront Presents 100 Beautiful Things

In celebration of South African creativity, the V&A Waterfront has partnered with Platform Creative Agency to showcase inspirational works of beauty (projects, products, or experiences) by South African creatives for the next 100 days. Submissions from the public are welcome, and the chosen works will be exhibited online initially, culminating in a physical display later this year. The features fall into five themes: Designing with Compassion, Sustainable Design, Future Thinking, South African Essence and Simply Beautiful. They’ll include everything from fashion and furniture to social and environmental projects, food initiatives, medical and technological innovation, virtual platforms and travel or entertainment experiences.

SOURCE: VISI

