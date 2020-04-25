Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

V&A Waterfront Presents 100 Beautiful Things

7 mins ago 1 min read

In celebration of South African creativity, the V&A Waterfront has partnered with Platform Creative Agency to showcase inspirational works of beauty (projects, products, or experiences) by South African creatives for the next 100 days. Submissions from the public are welcome, and the chosen works will be exhibited online initially, culminating in a physical display later this year. The features fall into five themes: Designing with Compassion, Sustainable Design, Future Thinking, South African Essence and Simply Beautiful. They’ll include everything from fashion and furniture to social and environmental projects, food initiatives, medical and technological innovation, virtual platforms and travel or entertainment experiences.

SOURCE: VISI

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Forty Years Ago Bob Marley Paid His Own Way to Play Zimbabwe’s Iconic Independence Concert

5 mins ago
1 min read

Quarantine Playlists: Weekly Dose of Inspiration from Past Design Indaba Speakers

9 mins ago
1 min read

How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Forty Years Ago Bob Marley Paid His Own Way to Play Zimbabwe’s Iconic Independence Concert

5 mins ago
1 min read

V&A Waterfront Presents 100 Beautiful Things

7 mins ago
1 min read

Quarantine Playlists: Weekly Dose of Inspiration from Past Design Indaba Speakers

9 mins ago
1 min read

How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today