Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Vaccine Apathy Hinders Nigeria’s Fight Against Yellow Fever

45 seconds ago 1 min read

More than 170 people have died from yellow fever outbreaks in Nigeria this year, despite vaccines being available since 2004.  A preference among some Nigerians for traditional, herbal medicine is part of the problem. But experts said apathy to vaccines in rural areas is the biggest challenge.  Nigeria has had the yellow fever vaccine since 2004 and offers it free for children. But since 2017, outbreaks of yellow fever have left scores dead and many others suffering. Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, the executive chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said many parents fail to get their children vaccinated. The Nigerian federal government plans to carry out a massive yellow fever immunization campaign across five high-risk yellow fever states starting mid-January.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

A Wave of Japanese Venture Capitalists is Flooding African Tech with Cash

2 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Strain in South Africa Appears in the UK

4 mins ago
1 min read

Can the African Leopard Survive in India?

2 days ago
1 min read

Kenyan Medics Want Better Care

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandan Couples Push to Get Married their Way

2 days ago
1 min read

Clearing Up the Sahel’s Troubled Spots

2 days ago
2 min read

South Africa Still has the Most Developed Markets when it comes to Tech, Startups, and Investment

2 days ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Music Streaming Platforms

2 days ago
1 min read

The Grinch that Stole Zimbabwe’s Christmas

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vaccine Apathy Hinders Nigeria’s Fight Against Yellow Fever

45 seconds ago
1 min read

A Wave of Japanese Venture Capitalists is Flooding African Tech with Cash

2 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Strain in South Africa Appears in the UK

4 mins ago
3 min read

Nigeria’s Most Streamed Music Of 2020

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: