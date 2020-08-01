Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

Share it!

Judging by the virtual tour, the world-famous attraction is thriving despite news reports claiming it was running dry. Victoria Falls Safari Lodge was named among the Top 5 Africa Resort Hotels in the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards. Musonza reveals that the lodge has adopted strict policies to keep staff and their guests safe from the virus. That includes regular temperature screening and Covid-19 testing. He says hand sanitisers are scattered throughout the lodge, providing guests with easy access at all times. Zimbabwe has allowed intercity travel for locals, but international travellers are still restricted from entering the country. Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708 metres wide and 108 metres high.

SOURCE: IOL