Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Virginia Furniture with Ethiopian Roots

1 day ago 1 min read

Share it!

In a tiny town in rural Virginia, contemporary African furniture is being redefined by designer Jomo Tariku.  Born in Kenya and raised in Ethiopia, the trained industrial designer creates furniture inspired by his upbringing in East Africa.  In collaboration with woodworker, David Bonhoff, he creates museum-quality works of stunning simplicity that speak to the best of African design traditions. Born in Kenya and raised in Ethiopia, Tariku came to the United States in 1987. After studying  industrial design at the University of Kansas, he eventually moved to the suburbs of D.C., where he works as a data scientist. He based his earliest furniture designs on the three-legged Jimma stools of Ethiopia that he remembered from childhood. All of his pieces tie back to the African diaspora in some way, and many center on his East African upbringing.

SOURCE: GARDEN AND GUN

More Articles

1 min read

The Designer Choosing Pan-African Pride over Western Attention

1 day ago
1 min read

Eight Products by African Designers Selected by Africa by Design

1 day ago
1 min read

Controversial French-Senegalese Filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré Talks ‘Cuties’

1 day ago
1 min read

Hawa Hassan’s Recipes Highlight the Diversity of African Cuisine

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

2 days ago
1 min read

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

2 days ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

2 days ago
1 min read

Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Virginia Furniture with Ethiopian Roots

1 day ago
1 min read

The Designer Choosing Pan-African Pride over Western Attention

1 day ago
1 min read

Eight Products by African Designers Selected by Africa by Design

1 day ago
1 min read

Controversial French-Senegalese Filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré Talks ‘Cuties’

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today