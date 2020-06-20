Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

While European countries are opening their borders officially today [15 June], most of Africa is still under lockdown. Egypt however announced it will reopen borders to tourists 1 July. Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation also agreed to a 50% discount on accommodation and landing fees in all tourist cities for charter trips as part of the strategy to revive the country’s tourism sector.  Some beaches will reopen from 1 July: the Red Sea, South Sinai and Marsa Matruh. ‘We chose these three governorates because they are coastal, far from the main centres, and have reported the lowest numbers of virus infections,’ said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani. Tunisia is also opening its borders to Europe and Algeria from 27 June.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

5 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

2 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

5 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today