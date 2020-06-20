Visa Free Travel to Egypt

Share it!

While European countries are opening their borders officially today [15 June], most of Africa is still under lockdown. Egypt however announced it will reopen borders to tourists 1 July. Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation also agreed to a 50% discount on accommodation and landing fees in all tourist cities for charter trips as part of the strategy to revive the country’s tourism sector. Some beaches will reopen from 1 July: the Red Sea, South Sinai and Marsa Matruh. ‘We chose these three governorates because they are coastal, far from the main centres, and have reported the lowest numbers of virus infections,’ said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani. Tunisia is also opening its borders to Europe and Algeria from 27 June.

SOURCE: GETAWAY