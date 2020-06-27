Africa.com

Visiting Camps Bay Beach

3 mins ago 1 min read

The livelier of Cape Town’s stretches of sand, is one of our must-dos while visiting the South African city. Just five minutes from the beach, this three-bedroom penthouse villa is all about the views: of the beach below, Lion’s Head to the north, and the iconic Table Mountain at its back. You can enjoy them from a private glass pool, bedroom balconies, or from inside the living room, thanks to crystal clear, floor-to-ceiling windows—take your pick.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

