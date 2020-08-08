Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

Egypt, which has seen tourism numbers plummet due to the pandemic, recently reopened many of its attractions. The country which currently has more than 41,000 active cases of coronavirus, resumed international flights from July 1. However, the UK still advises against non-essential travel to Egypt, with a mandatory quarantine back in England. Tourist hotspots including Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada are welcoming British tourists themselves, although they are yet to arrive in the usual summer season numbers due to the travel restrictions.
SOURCE: THE SUN
