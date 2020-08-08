Sat. Aug 8th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt, which has seen tourism numbers plummet due to the pandemic, recently reopened many of its attractions. The country which currently has more than 41,000 active cases of coronavirus, resumed international flights from July 1. However, the UK still advises against non-essential travel to Egypt, with a mandatory quarantine back in England. Tourist hotspots including Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada are welcoming British tourists themselves, although they are yet to arrive in the usual summer season numbers due to the travel restrictions.
 

SOURCE: THE SUN

More Articles

1 min read

The Kruger’s New Watering Hole

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

10 mins ago
1 min read

New Wave of African Music Sweeps France

13 mins ago
1 min read

‘Joko ya Hao’ is Not Your Typical Apartheid Film

17 mins ago
1 min read

White Customers, Black Fabrics

22 mins ago
1 min read

The Future of TikTok is African

26 mins ago
1 min read

A Nollywood Film about Two Women in Love Faces an Uphill Battle in a Country Where Homophobia is Rampant

30 mins ago
1 min read

African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms

10 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Kruger’s New Watering Hole

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

10 mins ago
1 min read

New Wave of African Music Sweeps France

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today