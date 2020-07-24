Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Vocational and Technical Training Picks Up in Africa

14 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Nigerian startup Traindemy, which gives people access to online courses provided by vocational and technical schools to help them acquire in-demand skills, says its user base is increasing in size by 25 per cent month-on-month. Launched in July 2018 but pivoted in August 2019 after it took part in the Injini ed-tech accelerator in Cape Town, Traindemy provides digital access to short courses in areas such as arts and crafts, agriculture, engineering and technology. These courses are provided by some of the best vocational and technical schools in Africa, and made available via the startup’s online marketplace. CEO Vincent Edigin said it offered physical support to learners too, via its Traindemy workshops, which are still in beta. “We know practice makes perfect sense, so our Traindemy workshops make it possible for people learning online to practice at private-owned physical locations for a token fee shared by the workshop owner and Traindemy. Learners are also able to search for in-person training happening around them and attend,” he said. Since its pivot last year, Traindemy has built a user base of around 1,000 people, but Edigin said it is seeing 25 per cent month-on-month growth at present.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

If any African Airline is having a Reasonable Pandemic, it is Ethiopian Airlines

8 mins ago
1 min read

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

17 mins ago
1 min read

Getting to Know the Women of Northern Nigeria

1 day ago
1 min read

Past Presidents in the Running for Ivorian Poll

1 day ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Says Elections Will Go Ahead

1 day ago
1 min read

Terror Group Kills Aid Workers in Nigeria

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawi President Sets the Tone of His Administration

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Lawyers Protest Unjust Arrests

1 day ago
1 min read

Gambian Jock on the Horrors of the Trek to Europe

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vocational and Technical Training Picks Up in Africa

16 seconds ago
1 min read

If any African Airline is having a Reasonable Pandemic, it is Ethiopian Airlines

8 mins ago
1 min read

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

17 mins ago
2 min read

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today