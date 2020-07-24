Vocational and Technical Training Picks Up in Africa

Share it!

Nigerian startup Traindemy, which gives people access to online courses provided by vocational and technical schools to help them acquire in-demand skills, says its user base is increasing in size by 25 per cent month-on-month. Launched in July 2018 but pivoted in August 2019 after it took part in the Injini ed-tech accelerator in Cape Town, Traindemy provides digital access to short courses in areas such as arts and crafts, agriculture, engineering and technology. These courses are provided by some of the best vocational and technical schools in Africa, and made available via the startup’s online marketplace. CEO Vincent Edigin said it offered physical support to learners too, via its Traindemy workshops, which are still in beta. “We know practice makes perfect sense, so our Traindemy workshops make it possible for people learning online to practice at private-owned physical locations for a token fee shared by the workshop owner and Traindemy. Learners are also able to search for in-person training happening around them and attend,” he said. Since its pivot last year, Traindemy has built a user base of around 1,000 people, but Edigin said it is seeing 25 per cent month-on-month growth at present.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA