Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Vulnerable Women are being Preyed on in Nairobi

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Over the course of a year-long investigation, Africa Eye has found evidence of children being snatched from homeless mothers and sold for massive profits. We uncovered illegal child trafficking in street clinics and babies being stolen to order at a major government-run hospital. And in an effort to expose those abusing government positions, we arranged to purchase an abandoned child from a hospital official, who used legitimate paperwork to take custody of a two-week old boy before selling him directly to us. The baby-stealers range from vulnerable opportunists to organised criminals — often both elements working together. Among the opportunists are women like Anita, a heavy drinker and drug user who herself lives on and off the street, and makes money stealing children from women. There are no reliable statistics on child trafficking in Kenya — no government reports, no comprehensive national surveys. The agencies responsible for finding missing children and tracking the black market are under-resourced and under-staffed. One of the few safeguards for mothers whose children are taken is Missing Child Kenya, an NGO founded and run by Maryana Munyendo. In its four years in operation, the organisation has worked on about 600 cases, Munyendo said.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

What is Behind the Neuropsychiatric Genetics of African Populations-Psychosis Project?

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Situation in Addis is Making its Neighbours Nervous

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Governance in Africa Is In

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Famous Prophet is On the Run

8 mins ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

2 days ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vulnerable Women are being Preyed on in Nairobi

25 seconds ago
1 min read

What is Behind the Neuropsychiatric Genetics of African Populations-Psychosis Project?

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Situation in Addis is Making its Neighbours Nervous

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Governance in Africa Is In

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: