Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

30 seconds ago 1 min read

But only a handful of places offer multiday tours. Conceived by tour operator Asilia Africa and Schutte, this five-day trip through the lands of the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association was created to encourage travelers to experience the less trafficked areas north of Maasai Mara National Reserve, some of which can be reached only on foot. These 15 conservancies comprise 600 square miles of private land owned by local Maasai but leased to investors like Asilia Africa. Bordering the reserve, they allow for the expansion of the Mara ecosystem and free movement of animals. More than 14,500 landowners have leased their property to the association so far, earning up to $5 million collectively. This unique economy, built on the pillars of community and wildlife, has created jobs for more than 2,000 people in the hospitality and wildlife sectors.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

9 mins ago
1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

13 mins ago
1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

16 mins ago
1 min read

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

20 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

15 hours ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre

15 hours ago
1 min read

Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms

16 hours ago
1 min read

A Portal Aimed at Connecting Freelancers from across Africa to Businesses Globally

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

9 mins ago
1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: