WPEC Launches ‘Titans Tank’ To Reward Best African And African American Female Entrepreneurs

9 seconds ago 2 min read

Washington, DC and LAGOS, Nigeria, August 11, 2020, -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Women’s Program Engagement Council (WPEC) aka “Africa’s Titans®”, is a Global Sustainable Partnerships (GSP) Global Initiative designed to help African and African American women entrepreneurs and business owners expand into new markets, today launches a new initiative christened ‘Titans Tank.’

Titans Tank will entail a virtual business competition to allow women entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and existing business to the public and the WPEC community. The top five businesses will be selected to participate in the final. These women will get the rare opportunity to showcase their ideas, products, or services to judges and potential investors. To apply, please click on LINK

According to Kimberly L. Fogg the Founder and Chair of (WPEC), the goal of WPEC is to work with investors to help them look at women entrepreneurs through a “new lens” as it relates to the value of investing in women and to ensure their voices are represented, recognized and championed for their role as innovators, job creators, entrepreneurs, mentors, while helping raise awareness that these women have longevity in the local, national and global markets.

Kimberly noted that the campaign will invite African and African American women entrepreneurs and business owners globally to send in a short video of their idea or existing business. “We will showcase this on all our social media platforms including @TWPEC Facebook page and LinkedIn in the week of August 17th. The judges will select the top five “Titans” and the winner will be announced on Sept 26th 2020.”

In keeping with the theme of Africa’s Titans® the competition will focus on two categories.

• Titans in Innovation, Technology, and Communication Connectivity
• Titans in Banking, Business, Investments, and Marketing

WPEC is looking to partner with key female representatives of major Fortune 500 companies, African leaders, company founders, philanthropists, key policymakers and business leaders to serve as mentors to share their journeys through the private and public sector spaces describing not only their successes, but also identifying policy gaps, challenges, obstacles and suggested solutions for future best practices.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of WPEC

