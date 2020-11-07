Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

4 hours ago 1 min read

It was a chillingly powerful performance at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards when Burna Boy took to the stage accompanied by a virtual Chris Martin. As a tribute to those who have lost their lives to police brutality in Nigeria, they performed Burna Boy’s hit ‘Monsters You Made’ to a backdrop of SARS protest footage. Towards the end of the performance, Burna Boy repeated his statements and call to end police brutality as he and his team stood proud with their fists in the air. And to really hit the message home, a list featuring the names of those gunned down and brutally murdered during the peaceful protests.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

4 hours ago
1 min read

Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

21 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

21 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

21 hours ago
1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

21 hours ago
1 min read

Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend on the Continent

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

4 hours ago
1 min read

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

4 hours ago
1 min read

Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: