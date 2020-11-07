Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

It was a chillingly powerful performance at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards when Burna Boy took to the stage accompanied by a virtual Chris Martin. As a tribute to those who have lost their lives to police brutality in Nigeria, they performed Burna Boy’s hit ‘Monsters You Made’ to a backdrop of SARS protest footage. Towards the end of the performance, Burna Boy repeated his statements and call to end police brutality as he and his team stood proud with their fists in the air. And to really hit the message home, a list featuring the names of those gunned down and brutally murdered during the peaceful protests.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

