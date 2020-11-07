Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

It was a chillingly powerful performance at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards when Burna Boy took to the stage accompanied by a virtual Chris Martin. As a tribute to those who have lost their lives to police brutality in Nigeria, they performed Burna Boy’s hit ‘Monsters You Made’ to a backdrop of SARS protest footage. Towards the end of the performance, Burna Boy repeated his statements and call to end police brutality as he and his team stood proud with their fists in the air. And to really hit the message home, a list featuring the names of those gunned down and brutally murdered during the peaceful protests.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Articles
African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them
Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage
Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London
The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global
Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees
Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa
Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy
A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer
Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend on the Continent