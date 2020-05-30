Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Watch the Adorable Trailer for the Gambia’s First Animated Series

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Disappointed with the lack of children’s programming about Africa, Fye Network has developed the Gambia’s first ever animated series aimed at teaching children about the history, culture and wonder that is Africa. In development for over 13 years, the show introduces characters such as Princess Halima and Bakary on Safari, whose messages not only educate and entertain, but also empower Africans to recapture their own narrative.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Style Archive Celebrates Throwback Fashion

8 mins ago
1 min read

Mask-making Becomes Lifeline for African Communities

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Watch the Adorable Trailer for the Gambia’s First Animated Series

1 min ago
1 min read

An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Style Archive Celebrates Throwback Fashion

8 mins ago
1 min read

Mask-making Becomes Lifeline for African Communities

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today