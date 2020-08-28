Fri. Aug 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

17 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

With its succulent leaves and violet flowers, water hyacinth may look beautiful, but it is in fact deadly. The invasive species, introduced to Africa from South America in the late 1800s, has wreaked havoc by clogging up lakes and waterways, destroying ecosystems and putting livelihoods at risk. Recent data on the plant’s economic impact is lacking but in Benin, an infestation during 1999 was found to reduce the annual income of 200,000 people by about $84 million. That’s why Green Keeper Africa, a Benin startup founded in 2014, is trying to reduce the weed’s spread by ripping it out of waterways and using it to create a fibrous substance that can help mop up oil spills. The company has two main goals, says Geneviève Yehounme, its commercial director. “First, to take out the plant from the environment. And second, to provide an absorbent that could be used to control industrial pollution,” she told CNN Business. The startup sources its water hyacinth from Lake Nokoué, in the southeast of the country, where the plant “is a real nuisance to local communities,” says Yehounme.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

23 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

28 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

33 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

40 mins ago
1 min read

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

45 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year

49 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritian Bank’s New SME Banking Market Gives it an Edge Over the Competition

54 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Marks a Remarkable Moment for African Commercial Diplomacy

57 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in the Caribbean Piques the Interest of Nigeria’s High-net-worth Individuals

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

17 mins ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

23 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

28 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

33 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today