Western Cape Non-Profit Company, Outside The Bowl Africa, Targets World Record For Most Potjiekos Pots Cooked By One Person

Wellington-based non-profit company, Outside The Bowl Africa, is planning to set a World Record this October for the most Potjiekos made by one person.

The Western Cape organisation’s Founder, Mark Maingard, will attempt to cook 100 Potjiekos pots on the 2nd October 2021 at Paarl Mall, to feed 10 000 vulnerable people in our communities.

This latest initiative from Outside The Bowl Africa comes hot on the heels of the organization’s recent launch of their Hunger Campaign in April.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are now approximately 6 000 to 12 000 people dying of hunger every day and the world’s children are suffering the most.

For Maingard, the organization’s aim is to manufacture and provide 500 000 ambient, nutritional meals per day by 2025 and play a part in hunger eradication by 2030. For him, the Potjiekos World Record attempt is to ensure that 10 000 people are fed on the day.

“Although my team will assist me in setting up the 100 pots as well as making the fires, I am hoping to set a world record by cooking the Potjiekos all by myself. This is how Outside The Bowl Africa is showcasing its efforts to combat childhood hunger in our communities.”

Outside The Bowl Africa is looking to raise R1 million on the day to feed a further 1 000 000 children at R1 a portion with their ground-breaking Vita Kidz Instant Energy Meal.



“One portion of Vita Kidz provides a child with up to 80% of the daily nutrition they need to survive and thrive,” says Maingard.

Outside The Bowl Africa’s mission is to help communities in the Drakenstein Valley of the Western Cape. Vulnerable people in the Western Cape as well as vulnerable people and communities in other areas of South Africa, Africa, and the world.



Maingard appeals for any businesses or individuals to get involved in this latest World Record attempt.

“With this Potjiekos initiative I would like to show organisations/companies and individuals that we can do this if we stand together and feed 10 000 people with a warm plate of food in one day.”



He adds: “Now, more than ever, we need to stand together, I believe there’s no better way to thank the communities for what they do and lift the spirits of those in need with a warm pot of food, especially good food prepared around a fire!”

OTB Africa/Outside the Bowl Africa Links:

Website Outside the Bowl Africa: https://outsidethebowlafrica.org/

Website OTB Africa: http://otbafrica.africa/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/outsidethebowlafrica.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otbafricafeeding/

Event Video: https://www.facebook.com/events/537384357660179

MORE ABOUT OUTSIDE THE BOWL AFRICA

Mark Maingard and Marais Greyling had been working together for a few years. Mark had a dream to feed the hungry and Marais to train disadvantaged youth in hospitality.

Combined with their many years in the catering, food and hospitality industry, they joined forces in 2016.

Mark Maingard was ‘called’ to feed the hungry and Marais Greyling to train disadvantaged youth in hospitality. This was not by chance. It was an intervention and plan that was inevitable. Their journey began on 29 May 2016, starting with renovating and equipping a derelict facility in Paarl. On 29 July 2016, the first batch of 200 meals were delivered to Magda’s Soup Kitchen.

The journey started with 2nd Harvest NPC in 2016, where after Mark met Jae Evans from OTB Global – their vision is a world in which people are physically and spiritually nourished. From this meeting, OTB Africa was born and 2nd Harvest became Outside the Bowl Africa.

It became the company’s vision to feed 500 000 people daily, not only with a nutritional meal, but also spiritually, and for this reason we have joined hands with the Community of Abundance.

Outside The Bowl’s three food manufacturing facilities are located in Wellington, South Africa, serving ECD centres, crèches, soup kitchens, faith based organisations, ministries, municipalities, government institutions and needy communities. These facilities and our partnerships with large food corporations, enables us to procure essential food services at reasonable prices.

In the past two years, they have distributed their products to various countries in Africa and the world and aim to reach many more. Outside The Bowl Africa is working towards building more kitchens in communities around Southern Africa, who need it most.