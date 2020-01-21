What Does the UK have to Offer Africa Post Brexit?

Boris Johnson has promised that the UK’s new immigration policy will put “people before passports” as he used his first set-piece speech of 2020 to extol the benefits of trade with post-Brexit Britain to a major gathering of African leaders. Addressing more than two dozen African presidents and prime ministers in an opening speech to the UK-Africa investment summit in London on Monday, the prime minister said the UK was the “ultimate one-stop shop” for trade, education and tech. Johnson said people from African countries could benefit from the still-to-be detailed changes to the immigration system after Brexit, which will end the free movement of people to and from EU nations. Johnson also promised a sustainable approach to trade and aid, saying the UK had almost eliminated its use of coal for energy as it moved to greener sources.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN