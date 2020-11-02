What to Expect at the 8th Angel Fair Africa Summit

Forty-three leading global investors from Africa, Europe, US and the Middle East have signed up to participate virtually in the 8th Angel Fair Africa on 5th November 2020. The investors are from Angel Africa List, Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, America Capital Association, Women-In-Capital, Viktoria Business Angel Network, Brightmore Capital, amongst others. The ten selected ventures to pitch to these investors have gone through our one-month Africa Virtual Accelerator are: ShopMeAway led by Racine Carr; Kalpay led by Ibrahima Kane; AgroInnova led by Amos Narh; Adi&Bolga led by Abimbola Oladeji; Kladika led by Muthoni Mwangi; Gift Pesa led by Pamela Muriuki; Ejoobi led by Simangele Mphahlele; Kweza led by Ropafadzo Musvaire, Afrijob Network led by Harriet Kariuki and Curacel led by Henry Mascot. Their participation is supported by Google, Impact Hub Dakar, CTIC Dakar, MEST Africa, StartupBootcamp Africa, Viable, Adei Institute and iHub.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

Like this: Like Loading...