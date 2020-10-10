What to Expect When Travelling to South Africa

Share it!

Antigen tests for coronavirus detection will be rolled out to all ports of entry with immediate effect, the government said on Thursday. On arrival, a traveller will be screened for symptoms and sent for testing should they not have a certified polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. The test will be conducted at a fee of about R150-R170 and will be paid by the traveller. Anyone who is red-flagged for showing symptoms of Covid-19 may still be quarantined, even with a negative antigen test. Results of antigen tests are typically available within 15 minutes – as opposed to the roughly 48-hour turnaround time for PCR tests at most laboratories. “Antigen testing will therefore enable the management of the influx of travellers without certified PCR tests timeously,” the government said.

SOURCE: IOL