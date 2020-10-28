Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

What Will Happen to Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Israel after a Truce?

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Sudanese asylum seekers living in Israel fear being kicked out once ties are normalised between the two countries, though some hope their presence will be seen as an advantage. Technically at war with Israel for decades, Sudan on Friday became the third Arab country this year to announce it is normalising ties with the Jewish state, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in August. But since the announcement, members of the Sudanese community in Israel have been “very afraid” of being sent back, said 26-year-old Barik Saleh, a Sudanese asylum seeker who lives in a suburb of Tel Aviv. Israel counts a Sudanese population of around 6,000, mostly asylum seekers. Thousands of others left or were forced to return after Sudan split in 2011 when South Sudan won its independence — only for the fledgling country to plunge into civil war. Some of the Sudanese — often labelled as “infiltrators” for crossing illegally into Israeli territory before being granted permission to stay — were minors when they arrived. They are not always allowed to work, and they cannot gain Israeli citizenship.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Egyptian Startup Makes Access to Financial Services Easier

13 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

13 hours ago
1 min read

Lusaka Thrown a Credit Lifeline

13 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Takes Tough Stance On Wearing Masks

13 hours ago
1 min read

Schools Become Crime Scenes for Groups Angry with Government

13 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Polls Go Ahead Amid Claims of Fraud

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Arrest of Zimbabwean Mining Boss for Gold Smuggling is Part of a Larger Syndicate

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Army Caught in a Lie

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What Will Happen to Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Israel after a Truce?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Makes Access to Financial Services Easier

13 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

13 hours ago
1 min read

Lusaka Thrown a Credit Lifeline

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today