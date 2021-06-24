What will it take to Rebuild a Team Recovering from a Ban from the Africa Cup of Nations?

Football is hugely popular in Chad but results on the pitch have been disappointing. It has never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup. In 2016, the national team was suspended after facing financial problems. That ban was lifted in 2019, the starting point of this film. Players, coaches, politicians and fans all have conflicting views on how the national football team will find success. The weight of that responsibility now rests on a handful of players, each filled with footballing passion but without the resources they need.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
